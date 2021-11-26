Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

In March 2021, a 43-year-old worker at a vehicle aluminum parts manufacturer in Ohio was struck and killed by a machine’s barrier door. What went wrong?

Hunter Announces Two Additions to International Field Team

Frank Schmidt will be joining Hunter as its new business consultant for Northeast Asia, and Ranjeet Mahato will serve as business consultant for the newly formed North African region.

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to N.Y. Family

The NABC, GEICO and Gabe’s Collision Center donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving East Amherst, N.Y., family.

U-POL System 20 Primers and Clearcoats, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses U-POL’s high-build primer from their System 20 primers and clearcoats.

SEMA Opens Applications for Speakers of 2022 Education Program

Applications are open to innovative thinkers, industry experts and dynamic presenters who can share ideas, technologies and expertise with the industry.

