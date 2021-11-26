Connect with us

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Worker Death: What Went Wrong?

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In March 2021, a 43-year-old worker at a vehicle aluminum parts manufacturer in Ohio was struck and killed by a machine’s barrier door. What went wrong?

Read more here.

Hunter Announces Two Additions to International Field Team

Frank Schmidt will be joining Hunter as its new business consultant for Northeast Asia, and Ranjeet Mahato will serve as business consultant for the newly formed North African region.

Read more here.

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to N.Y. Family

The NABC, GEICO and Gabe’s Collision Center donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving East Amherst, N.Y., family.

Read more here.

U-POL System 20 Primers and Clearcoats, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses U-POL’s high-build primer from their System 20 primers and clearcoats.

Watch here.

SEMA Opens Applications for Speakers of 2022 Education Program

Applications are open to innovative thinkers, industry experts and dynamic presenters who can share ideas, technologies and expertise with the industry.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: GFS Partners with Certified Collision Group

News: SEMA Opens Applications for Speakers of 2022 Education Program

Consolidators: Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers Announces CEO Transition

Associations: ASA Announces New Regional Executive Director for Great Lakes Region

Advertisement

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Association News

on

Videos of the Week

on

Hunter Announces Two Additions to International Field Team
Connect with us

Video

Recent Posts

News: Association News

News: Videos of the Week

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Hunter Announces Two Additions to International Field Team

Sponsored Content: THE EASY MATCH FOR LOW GLOSS FINISHES
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

UniCure Spraybooths

UniCure Spraybooths
Fax: 615-889-6773
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

THE EASY MATCH FOR LOW GLOSS FINISHES
Connect
BodyShop Business