Auto Pros on the Road Visit Byrne’s Garage (VIDEO)

KECO Highlights Glue Pull Repair System at SEMA (VIDEO)

KECO's Glue Pull Repair System was named the 2021 Collision Repair & Refinish Product of the Year at the SEMA Show.

ADAS and Alignment, Part 2 (VIDEO)

What do calibrations have to do with alignments?

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Cleveland Recipient

The NABC, Farmers and CARSTAR recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Cleveland recipient.

Read more here.

Service King: On a Mission to Hire Military Veterans

Service King made it their mission to hire 500 military veterans six years ago, and are proud to say they’ve surpassed that goal.

Read more here.

U.S. DOT Announces Initial Framework for EV Charging Station Programs

The U.S. DOT has taken the first steps in establishing programs for a national network of electric vehicle charging stations, as mandated in the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed earlier this year.

Read more here.

Service King Launches Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program

Service King Collision has partnered with UTI to implement diversity, equity and inclusion training for its leaders and team members.

Read more here.

ADAS and Alignment, Part 2 (VIDEO)

What do calibrations have to do with alignments?

Watch here.

