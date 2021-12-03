Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

The NABC, Farmers and CARSTAR recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Cleveland recipient.

Read more here.

Service King: On a Mission to Hire Military Veterans

Service King made it their mission to hire 500 military veterans six years ago, and are proud to say they’ve surpassed that goal.

Read more here.

U.S. DOT Announces Initial Framework for EV Charging Station Programs

The U.S. DOT has taken the first steps in establishing programs for a national network of electric vehicle charging stations, as mandated in the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed earlier this year.