Top 5 Stories of the Week
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Cleveland Recipient
The NABC, Farmers and CARSTAR recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Cleveland recipient.
Service King: On a Mission to Hire Military Veterans
Service King made it their mission to hire 500 military veterans six years ago, and are proud to say they’ve surpassed that goal.
U.S. DOT Announces Initial Framework for EV Charging Station Programs
The U.S. DOT has taken the first steps in establishing programs for a national network of electric vehicle charging stations, as mandated in the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed earlier this year.
Service King Launches Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program
Service King Collision has partnered with UTI to implement diversity, equity and inclusion training for its leaders and team members.
ADAS and Alignment, Part 2 (VIDEO)
What do calibrations have to do with alignments?
