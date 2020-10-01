Top 5 Stories of the Week

Connect with us

U.S. House Reviews PPP Processes and Loan Forgiveness

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Small Business recently held two hearings to discuss the current status and future recommendations for the PPP.

Milwaukee Introduces New M18 FUEL Compact Impact Wrenches

These impact wrenches deliver the performance needed in tight applications where larger impact wrenches cannot fit.

Classic Collision Expands Presence in Florida

Classic Collision has announced two separate acquisitions of Collision Professionals, Inc. in Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Treasure Coast Auto Collision in Stuart, Fla.

Change: Do It Now or You Will Miss Your Opportunity

It is time we ask ourselves questions about how we can embrace change. And now is the time to make that change.

CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center Opens New Chester Location in Virginia

Alan Conner, owner of both CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center locations, is a longtime industry expert whose family has built a reputation as a trusted resource for collision repairs for over 50 years.

