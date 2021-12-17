 Top 5 Stories of the Week
Top 5 Stories of the Week

Edmunds Forecasts 15.2 Million New Vehicles Will Be Sold in 2022

Take a Shot at This Month's Guess the Car

Videos of the Week
2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

2020 Honda Civic Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front camera calibration on a 2020 Honda Civic.

U-POL System 20 Primers and Clearcoats, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses U-POL's System 20 line of clearcoats.

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself For More Change

To succeed in this new world of mobility and smart technologies, repairers will have to adapt and change at unprecedented speed.

Read more here.

Malco Launches Disinfectant Wipes and Ready-to-Use Cleaner

Malco Products, Inc. has announced the addition of disinfectant products to their product portfolio.

Read more here.

Waterborne Breathable Air Combo System from Martech

The Model 50-WB can process up to 50 SCFM of breathable air or 35 SCFM of ultra clean and ultra dry air.

Read more here.

2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front radar calibration on a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali.

Watch here.

CARSTAR Surprises Arkansas Educator with Free Vehicle Repair

CARSTAR Arkansas Collision Center surprised Helen Tyson Middle School teacher Denise Parkhurst with a free auto body repair this holiday season.

Read more here.

