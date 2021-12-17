Top 5 Stories of the Week

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself For More Change

To succeed in this new world of mobility and smart technologies, repairers will have to adapt and change at unprecedented speed.

Malco Launches Disinfectant Wipes and Ready-to-Use Cleaner

Malco Products, Inc. has announced the addition of disinfectant products to their product portfolio.

Waterborne Breathable Air Combo System from Martech

The Model 50-WB can process up to 50 SCFM of breathable air or 35 SCFM of ultra clean and ultra dry air.

2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front radar calibration on a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali.

CARSTAR Surprises Arkansas Educator with Free Vehicle Repair

CARSTAR Arkansas Collision Center surprised Helen Tyson Middle School teacher Denise Parkhurst with a free auto body repair this holiday season.

