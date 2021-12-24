 Top 5 Stories of the Week
Registration Opens for 2022 HD Repair Forum
U-POL Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant (VIDEO)

2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front radar calibration on a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali.

2020 Honda Civic Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front camera calibration on a 2020 Honda Civic.

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and Recharging

Click Here to Read More
As the year ends, I have to remind myself to stop and take stock of the past 12 months and what lies ahead.

Read more here.

Walmec's SuperStar Filter Provides Clean, Dry Compressed Air

Walmec North America's .01 Micron SuperStar Filter is designed to provide clean, dry, compressed air resulting in the removal of any vapors and contaminates down to .01 micron.

Read more here.

Milwaukee Announces Two New Specialty Grinders

Milwaukee Tool has expanded its cordless specialty angle grinder lineup with the new M18 Fuel 5" Flathead Braking Grinders and M18 Fuel 4-1/2″-5" Variable Speed Grinders.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Acquires Six Fix Autos in Alaska

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of six Fix Auto Centers in Alaska in the cities of Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau and Palmer.

Read more here.

Registration Opens for 2022 HD Repair Forum

The event is set to return to the historic Hilton Fort Worth April 5-6, 2022.

Read more here.

