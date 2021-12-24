Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

As the year ends, I have to remind myself to stop and take stock of the past 12 months and what lies ahead.

Read more here.

Walmec’s SuperStar Filter Provides Clean, Dry Compressed Air

Walmec North America’s .01 Micron SuperStar Filter is designed to provide clean, dry, compressed air resulting in the removal of any vapors and contaminates down to .01 micron.

Read more here.

Milwaukee Announces Two New Specialty Grinders

Milwaukee Tool has expanded its cordless specialty angle grinder lineup with the new M18 Fuel 5” Flathead Braking Grinders and M18 Fuel 4-1/2″-5” Variable Speed Grinders.