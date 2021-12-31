News: Consolidator Report
News
Top 5 Stories of the Week
Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will Win the Race?
The grass could not get any greener for sellers right now as new buyers added to existing buyers have created a tornado of activity.
G&C Auto Body Donates Recycled Rides to California Families
The NABC, along with G&C Auto Body, GEICO and PPG, donated seven refurbished vehicles to seven deserving Sonoma, Calif.-area residents via the Recycled Rides program.
SATA Makes Christmas Donation to Needy Children
SATA announced that it has donated to KIDsmiling e.V. in Germany for the fourth consecutive year to help children and young people in need at Christmastime.
CARSTAR Wicklunds Donates Car to Kansas City Veteran
CARSTAR Wicklunds recently presented a reconditioned vehicle to U.S. Marine Corps veteran Elvis Campbell.
Trinidad and Tobago Tech Takes Apprentice Under His Wing
Kenrick Cox, a 40-year collision veteran who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, is sharing his knowledge with first-year apprentice Alshun Smith.
