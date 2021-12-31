 Top 5 Stories of the Week
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Consolidator Report

on

Features of the Week

on

NABC, Hendrick Gift Recycled Ride to Kansas City Nonprofit
Advertisement
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Street & Strip Performance (VIDEO)

U-POL Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant (VIDEO)

Dan Reutter discusses U-POL's Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant, which is ideal for a variety of automotive, marine and industrial applications.

2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front radar calibration on a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali.

MORE POST

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

Trending Now

News: Consolidator Report

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Features of the Week

Auto Pros on the Road: Auto Pros on the Road Visit Street & Strip Performance (VIDEO)

Current Issues

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will Win the Race?

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The grass could not get any greener for sellers right now as new buyers added to existing buyers have created a tornado of activity.

Read more here.

G&C Auto Body Donates Recycled Rides to California Families

The NABC, along with G&C Auto Body, GEICO and PPG, donated seven refurbished vehicles to seven deserving Sonoma, Calif.-area residents via the Recycled Rides program.

Read more here.

SATA Makes Christmas Donation to Needy Children

SATA announced that it has donated to KIDsmiling e.V. in Germany for the fourth consecutive year to help children and young people in need at Christmastime.

Advertisement

Read more here.

CARSTAR Wicklunds Donates Car to Kansas City Veteran

CARSTAR Wicklunds recently presented a reconditioned vehicle to U.S. Marine Corps veteran Elvis Campbell.

Read more here.

Trinidad and Tobago Tech Takes Apprentice Under His Wing

Kenrick Cox, a 40-year collision veteran who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, is sharing his knowledge with first-year apprentice Alshun Smith.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: SATA Makes Christmas Donation to Needy Children

Consolidators: Maaco Purchases Over 130 Toys for Children of Fort Bragg

News: NABC Announces Winner of Best Paint Award in Virtual Car Show

News: G&C Auto Body Donates Recycled Rides to California Families

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business