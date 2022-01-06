Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

For a complete, safe and quality repair, it’s important to understand the considerations involved with repairing aluminum.

Classic Collision Expands in Upper Northwest

Classic Collision announced its acquisition of New Stage Collision in Medford, Ore., bringing its total number of collision centers nationwide to 173.

Survey: More Body Shops Being Paid for Total Loss Admin Fees

In 2021, a strong majority of shops (72%) said they are paid always, or most of the time, when they bill for this work.

Car Insurance Rates Go Up As U.S. Drivers Resume Lifestyles

As Americans resume normal economic activities in 2022, auto insurance rates will rise by 0.6% in 2022 after falling in 2021.

BASF Releases 2021 Color Report for Automotive OEM Coatings

BASF’s 2021 color report indicates that the achromatic colors – white, black, gray and silver – are still the most popular.

