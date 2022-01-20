News: Former ABRA Executive Donates $500K to CREF
News
Top 5 Stories of the Week
It’s 2022 — Is the Sky Falling?
It’s 2022 — are we scared of the challenges that lie ahead?
Wisconsin Repairers Create Consumer Video on Co-pay
The WCRP created this video due to shops being put in the position of absorbing the cost difference when insurance negotiations fail.
Service King Funds $30,000 in Grants Through CREF
CREF announced that Service King has donated $30,000 for distribution between three schools’ collision education programs through the Service King Way Grant: In Honor of Mario Malacara.
Maaco Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Founded in 1972 by Anthony Martino, Maaco began its operations with a pilot location in Wilmington, Del., and in less than five years grew to nearly 200 franchised locations.
From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner
I didn’t plan on being in the collision repair business, but now with three shops, there’s no looking back.
