News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
News
Top 5 Stories of the Week
Crash Champions Grows Florida Presence with Tampa Acquisition
Crash Champions has grown its presence in Florida with the acquisition of Salemi’s Body Shop in Tampa, Fla.
Read more here.
Service King Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer
Hunt joins Service King with executive-level experience from Virgin America and Pinnacle Airlines.
Read more here.
Axalta Appoints New Senior VP & Chief Operations and Supply Chain Officer
Axalta Coating Systems announced that Dr. Keith Silverman is joining Axalta as senior vice president and chief operations and supply chain officer, effective immediately.
Read more here.
Measuring Today’s Vehicles
As vehicle construction advances, it’s more important than ever to return a vehicle structure as close as possible to factory specs.
Read more here.
Crash Champions Enters New Hampshire Market
Crash Champions has entered the New Hampshire market through the acquisition of Gate City Collision Centers.
Read more here.