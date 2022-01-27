Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

Crash Champions has grown its presence in Florida with the acquisition of Salemi’s Body Shop in Tampa, Fla.

Service King Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

Hunt joins Service King with executive-level experience from Virgin America and Pinnacle Airlines.

Axalta Appoints New Senior VP & Chief Operations and Supply Chain Officer

Axalta Coating Systems announced that Dr. Keith Silverman is joining Axalta as senior vice president and chief operations and supply chain officer, effective immediately.