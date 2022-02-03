News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
ABRA Brookings Opens in South Dakota
Formerly known as Mr. V’s Professional Body Shop, this facility and team have been a part of the Brookings community for over 20 years.
Becoming an Auto Body Technician’s Employer of Choice
Good help is hard to find, so how can you become a tech’s “shop of choice” and potentially make it easier?
PPG Launches New High-Production Primer Surfacer
The primer surfacer requires only two to three minutes of flash time between coats and is ready to sand after one hour of air drying.
ProColor Collision Adds Two New Locations in Sacramento
ProColor Collision announced the launch of two new shops in Sacramento: ProColor Collision Sacramento South East and ProColor Collision Sacramento North East.
The Importance of Measuring Today’s Vehicles (VIDEO)
With the introduction of exotic metals in today’s vehicles, the way collision energy is absorbed in the vehicle structure has changed.
