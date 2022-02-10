Consolidators: ProColor Collision Welcomes New Director of Operations for California
News
Top 5 Stories of the Week
Collision Consolidation Craziness
The buying and selling of collision repair facilities has been fast, furious and ever-changing.
Service King Donates Recycled Ride to Florida Resident
Service King repaired and donated a 2018 Nissan Altima for a deserving single mother in Ocoee, Fla.
ABPA Applauds Introduction of REPAIR Act
The ABPA states H.R. 6570 will ensure the preservation of consumer choice, a fair marketplace and the continued safe operation of the nation’s 288 million registered passenger and commercial motor vehicles.
New Jersey Maaco Owner Recognized for Outstanding Performance
Farhana Naz, owner of Maaco Lawnside in New Jersey, has earned one of the spots as a regional Maaco Cup award winner in 2021.
Labor Rate, Tech Shortage Highlight Education at NORTHEAST
The AASP/NJ has updated its slate of educational programming for the NORTHEAST show March 18-20 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center.
