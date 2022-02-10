 Top 5 Stories of the Week
Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

ProColor Collision Welcomes New Director of Operations for California

on

Association News

on

Videos of the Week
Sunmight Abrasives Introduces Latest Products at SEMA (VIDEO)

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Turning Wrenches (VIDEO)

The Auto Pros visit Turning Wrenches European Auto Repair in Louisville, Ky. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

The Current State of Auto Body Consolidation (VIDEO)

Where do we now stand with the buying and selling of collision repair facilities?

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Collision Consolidation Craziness

The buying and selling of collision repair facilities has been fast, furious and ever-changing.

Read more here.

Service King Donates Recycled Ride to Florida Resident

Service King repaired and donated a 2018 Nissan Altima for a deserving single mother in Ocoee, Fla.

Read more here.

ABPA Applauds Introduction of REPAIR Act

The ABPA states H.R. 6570 will ensure the preservation of consumer choice, a fair marketplace and the continued safe operation of the nation’s 288 million registered passenger and commercial motor vehicles.

Read more here.

New Jersey Maaco Owner Recognized for Outstanding Performance

Farhana Naz, owner of Maaco Lawnside in New Jersey, has earned one of the spots as a regional Maaco Cup award winner in 2021.

Read more here.

Labor Rate, Tech Shortage Highlight Education at NORTHEAST

The AASP/NJ has updated its slate of educational programming for the NORTHEAST show March 18-20 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center.

Read more here.

