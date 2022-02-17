News: CREF Opens 2022 Summer Golf Fundraiser Registration
Top 5 Stories of the Week
ADAS and Older Vehicles: Another Layer of Complexity
What happens to a vehicle in the real world outside of a lab plus other variables can make electronics repair even more perplexing.
Crash Champions Acquires American Auto Body in Montana
Crash Champions has grown its presence in Montana through the acquisition of American Auto Body, a single shop located in Billings.
Enterprise Holdings Foundation Supports Five Collision Schools
The Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grants recognize schools that excel at educating students in collision repair, but due to strained school budgets, the programs require additional financial assistance.
Toyota Announces $90 Million Investment in EV Production
To help meet the demand for vehicle electrification, Toyota has announced an additional $90 million investment for two of its U.S. manufacturing facilities.
ASA Releases Episode Two of Technology and Telematics Podcast
This episode features Mark Allen of Audi discussing best practices for safely and effectively performing repair and maintenance for electric vehicles.
