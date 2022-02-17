Top 5 Stories of the Week

ADAS and Older Vehicles: Another Layer of Complexity

Click Here to Read More

What happens to a vehicle in the real world outside of a lab plus other variables can make electronics repair even more perplexing.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Acquires American Auto Body in Montana

Crash Champions has grown its presence in Montana through the acquisition of American Auto Body, a single shop located in Billings.

Read more here.

Enterprise Holdings Foundation Supports Five Collision Schools

The Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grants recognize schools that excel at educating students in collision repair, but due to strained school budgets, the programs require additional financial assistance.