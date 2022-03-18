News: Equalizer Announces New International Location in The Netherlands
News
Top 5 Stories of the Week
Life After the Sale of Your Auto Body Shop
From relaxing to starting other businesses, these former shop owners are finding that life doesn’t have to end after collision.
Malco Automotive Launches EPIC PRO Ceramic Coating
This high-end ceramic coating bonds with a vehicle’s clearcoat to form a durable, hydrophobic barrier that lasts up to three years or 36,000 miles.
SATA Launches SATAjet K 1800 Spray Mix
SATA introduces the new SATAjet K 1800 spray mix, an innovative new product in the field of high-pressure coating.
Super Bowl LVI: Electric Cars Dominate
Did you notice how many commercials there were for electric vehicles during the world’s most-viewed sporting spectacle (the Super Bowl)?
The Romans Group Releases White Paper on Collision Industry
The Romans Group released a white paper titled, “The Great Reset: The Impact of Technology, Consolidation and the Pandemic on Auto Claims and Collision Repair Going Forward.”
