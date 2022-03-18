Top 5 Stories of the Week

Life After the Sale of Your Auto Body Shop

Click Here to Read More

From relaxing to starting other businesses, these former shop owners are finding that life doesn’t have to end after collision.

Read more here.

Malco Automotive Launches EPIC PRO Ceramic Coating

This high-end ceramic coating bonds with a vehicle’s clearcoat to form a durable, hydrophobic barrier that lasts up to three years or 36,000 miles.

Read more here.

SATA Launches SATAjet K 1800 Spray Mix

SATA introduces the new SATAjet K 1800 spray mix, an innovative new product in the field of high-pressure coating.

Read more here.

Super Bowl LVI: Electric Cars Dominate

Did you notice how many commercials there were for electric vehicles during the world’s most-viewed sporting spectacle (the Super Bowl)?

Read more here.

The Romans Group Releases White Paper on Collision Industry

The Romans Group released a white paper titled, “The Great Reset: The Impact of Technology, Consolidation and the Pandemic on Auto Claims and Collision Repair Going Forward.”