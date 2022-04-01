 Top 5 Stories of the Week
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

WIN Announces 2022 Most Influential Women Award Winners

The Women’s Industry Network announced the recipients of its 2022 Most Influential Women awards, honoring women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry.

Read more here.

Milwaukee Introduces Two New Polishers

Milwaukee Tool has introduced two new polishers, the M18 Fuel 15mm and 21mm random orbital polishers, capable of both polishing and heavy-correction applications.

Read more here.

ADAS: Smashing the Glass

Windshield replacement on vehicles equipped with ADAS has forever altered the business model many auto glass companies were used to.

Read more here.

SEMA to Collaborate with Ford on All-Female Vehicle Build

The new campaign seeks to highlight successful women in the automotive industry while also attracting and supporting more females to pursue careers in the field.

Read more here.

Biden Administration Releases 2023 Budget Proposal

Included in the budget are important projects for independent vehicle repair shops related to vehicle safety, autonomous vehicles, electric vehicle deployment, and emissions reductions.

Read more here.

