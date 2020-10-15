Top 5 Stories of the Week

Ford Announces Electric Vehicle Requirements for Certified Shops

The new requirements are part of Ford’s ongoing effort to provide FCCN shops with the tools, training andinformation needed to provide quality and safe repairs.

Bosch Launches New ADAS and Body Electronics Catalog

This new catalog offers better visibility, fast and accurate information, and access to application data and images for over 230 ADAS and body electronics parts.

Craftsman Collision Teams Up With Viral Defense Solutions

Craftsman Collision, Western Canada’s largest body shop chain, announced they have teamed up with Viral Defense Solutions to take cleanliness to a new, microscopic level.

VIDEO: The Importance of Ongoing Training

One of the keys to employee retention is offering continual training opportunities.

Spanesi Debuts New Virtual Tour of North American Headquarters

Designed to feature the entire Spanesi 360° Concept, visitors are able to easily move around the facility to explore Spanesi’s equipment, products and service offerings.

