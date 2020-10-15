Connect with us

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Ford Announces Electric Vehicle Requirements for Certified Shops

The new requirements are part of Ford’s ongoing effort to provide FCCN shops with the tools, training andinformation needed to provide quality and safe repairs.

Read more here.

Bosch Launches New ADAS and Body Electronics Catalog

This new catalog offers better visibility, fast and accurate information, and access to application data and images for over 230 ADAS and body electronics parts.

Read more here.

Craftsman Collision Teams Up With Viral Defense Solutions

Craftsman Collision, Western Canada’s largest body shop chain, announced they have teamed up with Viral Defense Solutions to take cleanliness to a new, microscopic level.

Read more here.

VIDEO: The Importance of Ongoing Training

One of the keys to employee retention is offering continual training opportunities.

Read more here.

Spanesi Debuts New Virtual Tour of North American Headquarters

Designed to feature the entire Spanesi 360° Concept, visitors are able to easily move around the facility to explore Spanesi’s equipment, products and service offerings.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: New Vehicle Registrations Show Record Share Levels for SUVs

News: AkzoNobel Named New Vendor of the Year by Advance Auto Parts

News: ASE Offers Entry-Level Certification

News: Vale Training Expands PDR Certification Program

Advertisement

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

CREF, I-CAR Partner on Winter Virtual Golf Fundraiser

on

Training News

on

Consolidator Report
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Products: BendPak Redesigns MaxJax Portable Two-Post Lift

News: CREF, I-CAR Partner on Winter Virtual Golf Fundraiser

News: Training News

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Welding Direct

Welding Direct
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS
Connect