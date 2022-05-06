 Top 5 Stories of the Week
ADAS and Glass, Part 1

Scanning & Calibration Myths, Part 2

Five more of the craziest myths on vehicle scanning and calibration floating around the collision repair industry.

Scanning & Calibration Myths, Part 1

Five of the craziest myths on vehicle scanning and calibration floating around the collision repair industry.

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body Consolidation

Click Here to Read More
How do you see the consolidation landscape moving forward, factoring in the aging baby boomer generation, shop owners getting near retirement, the impact of COVID and the rise of corporate-sponsored body shops?

Read more here.

Kent Automotive Introduces LeakFinder

Kent Automotive’s new LeakFinder fluorescent leak detection dyes are the brightest, most cost-effective and efficient solutions for finding AC and fluid leaks.

Read more here.

Driven Brands Acquires All Star Glass

Founded by Sam Scharaga over 40 years ago, All Star Glass grew to become the largest family-owned auto glass company in the U.S.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Boosts Florida Presence with Two Acquisitions

The acquisition of Auto Collision Technologies and Paint-N-Motion follows the recent acquisition of Salemi’s Body Shop and gives Crash Champions 31 locations across Florida.

Read more here.

Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Frank Rinaudo

Micki Woods interviews Frank Rinaudo, owner of Frank’s Accurate Body Shop, on how he educates consumers on the difference between proper and improper repairs.

Watch here.

In this article:
Click to comment

