Top 5 Stories of the Week

How do you see the consolidation landscape moving forward, factoring in the aging baby boomer generation, shop owners getting near retirement, the impact of COVID and the rise of corporate-sponsored body shops?

Kent Automotive Introduces LeakFinder

Kent Automotive’s new LeakFinder fluorescent leak detection dyes are the brightest, most cost-effective and efficient solutions for finding AC and fluid leaks.

Driven Brands Acquires All Star Glass

Founded by Sam Scharaga over 40 years ago, All Star Glass grew to become the largest family-owned auto glass company in the U.S.

Crash Champions Boosts Florida Presence with Two Acquisitions

The acquisition of Auto Collision Technologies and Paint-N-Motion follows the recent acquisition of Salemi’s Body Shop and gives Crash Champions 31 locations across Florida.