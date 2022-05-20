News: PA First Responders Learn New Skills through NABC F.R.E.E. Program
News
Top 5 Stories of the Week
Video: A Necessary Marketing Tool for Auto Body Shops Today
Video is quickly becoming a necessity for all organizations that want to remain relevant.
Read more here.
Classic Collision Acquires Five ABRA Locations in Tennessee
Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of five ABRA Auto Body repair facilities in Chattanooga, Cleveland and Hixson, Tenn.
Read more here.
I-CAR Opens Online Nominations for Industry Awards
Online nominations are now open for I-CAR’s two top industry awards for performance year 2021 — the Russ Verona Memorial Award and the Jeff Silver Award.
Read more here.
New Study Reveals Which Cars Americans Crash the Most
A new study conducted by Dolman Law indicates that the Chevrolet Tahoe is the car which is most likely to be involved in a dangerous crash.
Read more here.
Vehicle Wheel Alignment and Calibration
Watch here.