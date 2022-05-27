News: Consolidator Report
Top 5 Stories of the Week
M&A and Collision: An Opportunity of a Lifetime
An atmosphere of competition, plenty of buyers and the ability to align with a like-minded partner and getting an equitable price has made it an opportune time to sell.
Pricing & Inflation: Will You Be the Eagle or the Ostrich?
This is not a time to stick your head in the sand and wait until COVID and its effects are gone. That may never happen. This is the time for the brave to take flight.
HD Repair Forum Recognizes Collision Repairer of the Year
The HD Repair Forum recognized Mark Polzin, owner and CEO of Budget Truck and Auto, as the Collision Repairer of the Year at its spring HD Repair Forum.
OSHA’s Top 10 Safety Violations for 2021
When OSHA inspects workplaces around the country, it keeps data on violations found and tracks the most frequently cited standards. Here are the top violations in 2021.
TOPDON Launches Phoenix Remote Scan Tool
The Phoenix Remote provides local and remote diagnosis, allowing users to use the tool for both multi-functional and multi-environment remote diagnosis needs.
