PPG OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter

Vehicle Wheel Alignment and Calibration

Does wheel alignment factor into ADAS and autonomous features?

Keeping Up with Vehicle Technology

Why it's important to keep with vehicle technology and training.

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity of a Lifetime

Click Here to Read More
An atmosphere of competition, plenty of buyers and the ability to align with a like-minded partner and getting an equitable price has made it an opportune time to sell.

Read more here.

Pricing & Inflation: Will You Be the Eagle or the Ostrich?

This is not a time to stick your head in the sand and wait until COVID and its effects are gone. That may never happen. This is the time for the brave to take flight.

Read more here.

HD Repair Forum Recognizes Collision Repairer of the Year

The HD Repair Forum recognized Mark Polzin, owner and CEO of Budget Truck and Auto, as the Collision Repairer of the Year at its spring HD Repair Forum.

Read more here.

OSHA's Top 10 Safety Violations for 2021

When OSHA inspects workplaces around the country, it keeps data on violations found and tracks the most frequently cited standards. Here are the top violations in 2021.

Read more here.

TOPDON Launches Phoenix Remote Scan Tool

The Phoenix Remote provides local and remote diagnosis, allowing users to use the tool for both multi-functional and multi-environment remote diagnosis needs.

Read more here.

