 Top 5 Stories of the Week
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Auto Glass Now Opens Two New Locations

on

Consolidator Report

on

New Products of the Week
Advertisement
Auto Pros on the Road Visit A&M Auto Service

Creating a Succession Plan

How do I transition my business? Do my kids take it over? Do I sell it? What is my business worth?

Modern Vehicle Construction

Jason Stahl discusses the variety of advanced materials vehicles are made from today and the reasons for this.

MORE POST

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

Trending Now

Consolidators: Auto Glass Now Opens Two New Locations

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Consolidator Report

News: New Products of the Week

Current Issues

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

ProColor Collision Adds New Location in Southern California

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

ProColor Collision Rialto is the latest shop to join ProColor Collision’s growing footprint in the U.S.

Read more here.

Colors on Parade Enters North Louisiana Market

Chris and Tessa Hall purchased the Shreveport-Bossier City Metro Area of Colors on Parade to develop the designated marketing area with paint, dent and wheel repair franchise units.

Read more here.

Milwaukee Introduces Alternative Metal-Cutting Solution

The M12 FUEL 16-Gauge Variable Speed Nibbler delivers fast, clean cuts via a compact, lightweight design.  

Read more here.

CARSTAR Apple Valley Collision Center Opens in Apple Valley, Minn.

Owner Mike Bighley, who has been in the collision repair industry for over 17 years, now has three CARSTAR stores.

Read more here.

North Carolina SkillsUSA Winner Prepares for Nationals

After winning the North Carolina State SkillsUSA competition, Fayetteville Technical Community College student James Song is heading to Nationals.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: New IIHS Study Says Speeding, Risky Driving Now the New Normal

News: UVeye Partners with GM to Expand Technology to Global Dealerships

News: NABC Gifts Recycled Rides to Three Deserving Dallas Residents

News: Myrtle Beach First Responders Learn New Skills Through NABC FREE Program

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business