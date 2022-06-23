Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

ProColor Collision Rialto is the latest shop to join ProColor Collision’s growing footprint in the U.S.

Colors on Parade Enters North Louisiana Market

Chris and Tessa Hall purchased the Shreveport-Bossier City Metro Area of Colors on Parade to develop the designated marketing area with paint, dent and wheel repair franchise units.

Milwaukee Introduces Alternative Metal-Cutting Solution

The M12 FUEL 16-Gauge Variable Speed Nibbler delivers fast, clean cuts via a compact, lightweight design.

CARSTAR Apple Valley Collision Center Opens in Apple Valley, Minn.

Owner Mike Bighley, who has been in the collision repair industry for over 17 years, now has three CARSTAR stores.

North Carolina SkillsUSA Winner Prepares for Nationals

After winning the North Carolina State SkillsUSA competition, Fayetteville Technical Community College student James Song is heading to Nationals.

