Consolidators: Auto Glass Now Opens Two New Locations
News
Top 5 Stories of the Week
ProColor Collision Adds New Location in Southern California
ProColor Collision Rialto is the latest shop to join ProColor Collision’s growing footprint in the U.S.
Colors on Parade Enters North Louisiana Market
Chris and Tessa Hall purchased the Shreveport-Bossier City Metro Area of Colors on Parade to develop the designated marketing area with paint, dent and wheel repair franchise units.
Milwaukee Introduces Alternative Metal-Cutting Solution
The M12 FUEL 16-Gauge Variable Speed Nibbler delivers fast, clean cuts via a compact, lightweight design.
CARSTAR Apple Valley Collision Center Opens in Apple Valley, Minn.
Owner Mike Bighley, who has been in the collision repair industry for over 17 years, now has three CARSTAR stores.
North Carolina SkillsUSA Winner Prepares for Nationals
After winning the North Carolina State SkillsUSA competition, Fayetteville Technical Community College student James Song is heading to Nationals.
