Top 5 Stories of the Week

Giving Back: ROI for your Auto Body Business and Soul

If you can incorporate the spirit of philanthropy into the culture of your company, it will deliver dividends for years to come.

Classic Collision Announces Two New Acquisitions

Classic Collision has announced two new closings — the acquisition of Jones Auto Wrecking Company in Florence, S.C. and Gabe’s Collision Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Tsunami Oil Coalescing Filters Now Offered in 300 and 600 CFM

Tsunami oil coalescing filters deliver high-grade compressed air and protect critical equipment from oil aerosols and particulates.

CARSTAR Chicagoland Nabs CFF Chapter Rookie of the Year Award

CARSTAR Chicagoland has raised over $9,000 so far in 2022 to support research, care and advocacy for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Retaining Collision Techs: Non-Qualified Benefits

Non-qualified benefits help your company protect itself against the loss of the people who make the most significant contributions.

