News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Giving Back: ROI for your Auto Body Business and Soul

Click Here to Read More
If you can incorporate the spirit of philanthropy into the culture of your company, it will deliver dividends for years to come.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Announces Two New Acquisitions

Classic Collision has announced two new closings — the acquisition of Jones Auto Wrecking Company in Florence, S.C. and Gabe’s Collision Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Read more here.

Tsunami Oil Coalescing Filters Now Offered in 300 and 600 CFM

Tsunami oil coalescing filters deliver high-grade compressed air and protect critical equipment from oil aerosols and particulates.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Chicagoland Nabs CFF Chapter Rookie of the Year Award

CARSTAR Chicagoland has raised over $9,000 so far in 2022 to support research, care and advocacy for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Read more here.

Retaining Collision Techs: Non-Qualified Benefits

Non-qualified benefits help your company protect itself against the loss of the people who make the most significant contributions.

Read more here.

