Top 5 Stories of the Week

Setting Up a P&L Statement for Your Auto Body Shop

Setting up a profit and loss statement for a body shop may seem cumbersome, but once you understand a few key strategies, it allows management to focus on running the business.

Proper Paint Prep: Foundational Integrity

Stay faithful to these paint prep fundamentals, and you’ll be able to avoid redos and comebacks.

Milwaukee Upgrades M12 System with New High-Output Batteries

M12 RedLithium High Output batteries deliver 25% more power on high-demand tools while running substantially 25% cooler through heavy applications.

Parts Authority Acquires National Autobody Parts Warehouse

National Autobody Parts Warehouse is one of the largest suppliers of collision parts in Texas today.

Service King Now Providing Collision Repairs in Chicago

Chicago’s newest Service King marks the 35th facility in Illinois, with more than 300 locations systemwide.

