Top 5 Stories of the Week

Autel US Releases CAN FD Adapter for MaxiSYS, MaxiIM and MaxiCheck Tablets

The CAN FD Adapter connects to compatible vehicle communication interfaces to enable its tablets to communicate via the CAN FD communications protocol and diagnose the vehicle.

Read more here.

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Introduces Quality App

This easy-to-use, fully-mobile app provides in-process, time-stamped, peer-to-peer quality verification and validation assurance.

Read more here.

ABAT Creates Customer Complaint Form for Member Shops

ABAT intends to send the complaints about insurers to legislators and the Texas Department of Insurance.

Read more here.

Service King Names CCC its Parts eCommerce Provider

CCC Parts connects collision repairers to an extensive network of parts suppliers, streamlining parts ordering and management.

Read more here.

UTI Campuses Recognized as 2020 “Schools of Excellence” and “School of Distinction”

Four UTI campuses have been named 2019-2020 “Schools of Excellence” by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges.

Read more here.

Top 5 Stories of the Week

I-CAR Awards Corporate Gold Class Status to Auto Club Enterprises Insurance

Sherwin-Williams Marketing Director Discusses New Quality App

ABPA Joins California Coalition Opposing Product Liability Bill
Connect