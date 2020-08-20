Top 5 Stories of the Week

Autel US Releases CAN FD Adapter for MaxiSYS, MaxiIM and MaxiCheck Tablets

The CAN FD Adapter connects to compatible vehicle communication interfaces to enable its tablets to communicate via the CAN FD communications protocol and diagnose the vehicle.

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Introduces Quality App

This easy-to-use, fully-mobile app provides in-process, time-stamped, peer-to-peer quality verification and validation assurance.

ABAT Creates Customer Complaint Form for Member Shops

ABAT intends to send the complaints about insurers to legislators and the Texas Department of Insurance.

Service King Names CCC its Parts eCommerce Provider

CCC Parts connects collision repairers to an extensive network of parts suppliers, streamlining parts ordering and management.

UTI Campuses Recognized as 2020 “Schools of Excellence” and “School of Distinction”

Four UTI campuses have been named 2019-2020 “Schools of Excellence” by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges.

