Top Trending Vehicles of the Year Announced at SEMA Show

The best new vehicles for personalization were announced at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nev. Voted on by exhibiting manufacturers, the SEMA Awards are presented annually to recognize the top trending vehicle models in five categories:

Car of the Year: Ford Mustang

Sport Compact of the Year: Toyota Supra

4×4/SUV of the Year: Ford Bronco

Full-size Truck of the Year: Ford F-Series

Mid-size Truck of the Year: Toyota Tacoma

The 2021 SEMA Award Winners: (left to right) Lisa Materazzo, group vice president, Toyota Marketing; Dave Pericak, engineering director, Unibody Applications, Ford; Chris Kersting, president and CEO, SEMA; Jackie DiMarco, F-Series chief program manager, Ford; Phil Collaraeno, executive director for Global Programs, Ford.

“The SEMA Award celebrates the industry’s unique ability to identify and set trends that influence automotive enthusiast worldwide,” said Chris Kersting, president and CEO of SEMA. “Consumers are able to look to SEMA Award winners for guidance on which vehicles offer the greatest opportunities for customization.”

As the four-day SEMA Show opens, the business-to-business trade show features 1,000 uniquely modified project vehicles. The 2021 SEMA Award winning models are featured throughout the 1.25 million-square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center, each uniquely customized to highlight the many aftermarket products and accessories that are available for the vehicles.