Connect with us

News

Top Trending Vehicles of the Year Announced at SEMA Show

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The best new vehicles for personalization were announced at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nev. Voted on by exhibiting manufacturers, the SEMA Awards are presented annually to recognize the top trending vehicle models in five categories:

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
  • Car of the Year: Ford Mustang
  • Sport Compact of the Year: Toyota Supra
  • 4×4/SUV of the Year: Ford Bronco
  • Full-size Truck of the Year: Ford F-Series
  • Mid-size Truck of the Year: Toyota Tacoma
The 2021 SEMA Award Winners: (left to right) Lisa Materazzo, group vice president, Toyota Marketing; Dave Pericak, engineering director, Unibody Applications, Ford; Chris Kersting, president and CEO, SEMA; Jackie DiMarco, F-Series chief program manager, Ford; Phil Collaraeno, executive director for Global Programs, Ford.

“The SEMA Award celebrates the industry’s unique ability to identify and set trends that influence automotive enthusiast worldwide,” said Chris Kersting, president and CEO of SEMA. “Consumers are able to look to SEMA Award winners for guidance on which vehicles offer the greatest opportunities for customization.”

As the four-day SEMA Show opens, the business-to-business trade show features 1,000 uniquely modified project vehicles. The 2021 SEMA Award winning models are featured throughout the 1.25 million-square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center, each uniquely customized to highlight the many aftermarket products and accessories that are available for the vehicles.

Advertisement

Aftermarket manufacturers are investing more in the Ford Mustang, Toyota Supra, Ford F-Series, Toyota Tacoma and Ford Bronco than any other vehicles. Consumers, therefore, can expect to find greater options for accessorizing these vehicles.

For more information on the SEMA Show, visit semashow.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: AutoShop Solutions Appoints Margaret Palango CEO

News: Repairify Hires Chris Chesney as VP of Training & Organizational Development

Associations: Alicia Figurelli Inducted into AASP/NJ Hall of Fame

News: Pro Spot Announces Volkswagen Group Approval

Advertisement

on

Top Trending Vehicles of the Year Announced at SEMA Show

on

AirPro Diagnostics Receives Patent on Auggie Calibration Device

on

Rotary Launches 24/7 Virtual Support

on

BASF Supports Repairer Driven Education at SEMA Show
Connect with us

Video

Recent Posts

Video: WATCH: Evercoat Launches New Light Speed LED Cure System

Products: Evercoat Introduces Light Speed LED Cure System

Video: WATCH: A Taste of the SEMA Show Floor

Video: WATCH: Tour of AkzoNobel’s Outdoor SEMA Booth

Products: AkzoNobel Launches New Wanda Waterborne Basecoat System
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Snap-on Diagnostics

Snap-on Diagnostics
420 Barclay Blvd, Lincolnshire IL 60069
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

THE EVER-GROWING IMPORTANCE OF OEM CERTIFICATION

Sponsored Content

Your Shop’s Least Invasive Repair Method: What is Glue Pull Repair?
Connect
BodyShop Business