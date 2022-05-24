TOPDON Launches Phoenix Remote Scan Tool

Click Here to Read More

The Phoenix Remote features the unique ability to provide local and remote diagnosis, allowing users to use the tool for both multi-functional and multi-environment remote diagnosis needs. Further, the Phoenix Remote supports voice and video calls to ensure that users have real-time communication options available, allowing users to speak directly with professional service and repair technicians to discuss programming and the remote diagnosis process, or resolve troubleshooting and technical issues.

“We are thrilled to be launching our Phoenix Remote and providing extensive coverage to over 200 types of passenger cars and new energy vehicles,” said Mike Zhou, founder, TOPDON. “As vehicle intelligence becomes more sophisticated, the technical issues that users experience also rise. Often, users are faced with high-priced professional diagnostic services and evolving technology upgrades involving complicated innovative remote assistance technology. The Phoenix Remote takes these issues, addresses them and provides a one-stop vehicle maintenance service tool to help make our users’ repair process easier and more efficient.”