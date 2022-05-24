 TOPDON Launches Phoenix Remote Scan Tool
BodyShop Business

on

Products

TOPDON Launches Phoenix Remote Scan Tool

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

TOPDON, a one-stop mobility diagnosis solutions provider, has announced the launch of the Phoenix Remote, an innovative and cutting-edge vehicle scan tool designed to deliver unlimited diagnostic capabilities and offerings.

The Phoenix Remote features the unique ability to provide local and remote diagnosis, allowing users to use the tool for both multi-functional and multi-environment remote diagnosis needs. Further, the Phoenix Remote supports voice and video calls to ensure that users have real-time communication options available, allowing users to speak directly with professional service and repair technicians to discuss programming and the remote diagnosis process, or resolve troubleshooting and technical issues.

“We are thrilled to be launching our Phoenix Remote and providing extensive coverage to over 200 types of passenger cars and new energy vehicles,” said Mike Zhou, founder, TOPDON. “As vehicle intelligence becomes more sophisticated, the technical issues that users experience also rise. Often, users are faced with high-priced professional diagnostic services and evolving technology upgrades involving complicated innovative remote assistance technology. The Phoenix Remote takes these issues, addresses them and provides a one-stop vehicle maintenance service tool to help make our users’ repair process easier and more efficient.”

The Phoenix Remote is a recipient of the 2022 Red Dot Award, an international achievement honoring good design and innovation and identifying the best product designs of the year. The Remote was recognized due to its sleek appearance and color, materials and finish (CMF) levels. The Remote features a 10.1-in. oil-proof and pollution-proof LCD touch screen as well as an anti-slip body promoting exceptional friction and fall resistance.

“The Phoenix Remote contains online coding for more than nine major vehicle brands,” said Zhou. “We are excited to provide a tool to help professional vehicle technicians better understand and access advanced diagnostics functions.”

The Remote supports CAN2.0, CANFD, DoIP, J2534, D-PDU and RP1210 protocols, supporting a wide variety of vehicle types including passenger car, commercial vehicle and heavy-duty trucks. Additionally, the remote includes over 34 common maintenance functions such as ABS bleeding, air level calibration, brake reset, oil maintenance resets and more.

For more information, visit topdon.com.

