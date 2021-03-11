Connect with us

Toyota Announces Certified Collision Centers of the Year

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

For the 19th consecutive year, Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA) has awarded three collision centers as Toyota Certified Collision Centers (TCCC) of the Year. This national award is based on a 12-month evaluation of collision center sales growth, employee certifications, exceeding facility and equipment standards, and improving benchmark achievements. The recipients are:

  • Toyota of Tampa Bay, Tampa, Fla.
  • Precision Toyota of Tucson, Tucson, Ariz.
  • Toyota of Hopkinsville, Hopkinsville, Ky.

This is the fourth Collision Center of the Year award for Precision Toyota of Tucson and the first for Toyota of Tampa Bay and Toyota of Hopkinsville.

“We are excited to name Toyota of Tampa Bay, Precision Toyota of Tucson and Toyota of Hopkinsville as winners of this prestigious award for their professionalism and dedication to our Toyota customers,” said Scott Henderson, senior manager of Toyota Collision Operations at TMNA. “This award represents each dealer’s ongoing commitment to follow Toyota’s recommended repair procedures to ensure the safety of their customer’s vehicle.”

Recipients of this award are selected based on the volume of repairs, as well as achievements in master-level training in all collision center departments, strong financials and consistent improvement of key performance indicators.

Today’s increasingly sophisticated vehicles feature an ever-growing number of components, parts and advanced materials, resulting in rapidly changing collision repair techniques and processes that require extensive training of every collision technician to be able to perform complete repairs for maximum vehicle safety.

TCCC is dedicated to improving collision repairs by repairing Toyota vehicles to exact repair procedures for the benefit of customers. Only a small percent of all collision centers nationwide meet the rigorous training requirements for collision managers, estimators, repair and refinish technicians to achieve and maintain high levels of quality, profitability and customer satisfaction.

