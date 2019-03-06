Toyota Selects Certified Collision Care to Manage Toyota and Lexus Certified Collision Center Programs

Toyota Canada has selected Certified Collision Care, the Canadian division of Assured Performance Network, as their exclusive strategic partner to administer and manage the Toyota Certified Collision Center and Lexus Certified Collision Center programs.

The programs will identify, certify and promote dealership and independent facilities as collision repair providers of choice to Toyota and Lexus drivers across Canada. Participation in the Toyota and Lexus Certified Collision Center Programs will be limited in each market area, and dealer sponsorship will be a requirement. Existing Toyota and Lexus Certified Collision Centers will join the Certified Collision Care program to maintain their certifications. Details are available at www.certifiedcollisioncare.ca.

For Certified Collision Care providers that gain Toyota and/or Lexus Dealer sponsorship and are not in a locked-out market, there is no additional fee to add Toyota or Lexus Certification to their Certified Collision Care credentials; however, some additional Toyota and Lexus specific requirements may be required. Certified shops will receive special Toyota and Lexus Certified Collision Center signage and listing on the consumer-facing online shop locators as part of the integrated Certified Collision Care program. This strategic partnership further reinforces the business strategy and slogan of the joint-effort certification program, “Certified Once, Recognized by Many.”

“We are looking forward to working with Certified Collison Care to enhance our existing Certified Collision Program,” said Paul Stella, manager, Collision Repair & Refinish, Toyota Canada Inc. “Certified Collison Care existing resources will help us manage our certified collision network.”

Added Leanne Jefferies, vice president, Canadian Operations, Assured Performance Certified Collision Care, “We are very excited to partner with Toyota and Lexus to manage the certification programs, and to add the Toyota and Lexus Certified Collision Center programs to our certified shop’s credentials. Our joint-effort certification program provides top-performing collision repairers an effective means to differentiate themselves in their market by aligning with the most powerful brands in the automotive industry.”