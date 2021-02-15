Toyota to Debut Three New Electrified Vehicles for U.S. Market

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) announced plans to debut three new electrified models in the U.S. market this year – two battery electric vehicles (BEV) and a plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV).

“We continue to be leaders in electrification that began with our pioneering introduction of the Prius nearly 25 years ago,” said Bob Carter, executive vice president of sales, TMNA. “Toyota’s new electrified product offerings will give customers multiple choices of powertrain that best suits their needs.”

The new electrified models further expand Toyota’s U.S. leadership in alternative powertrain vehicles. Toyota has over 40% share of the total alternative fuel vehicle market, which includes a 75% share of the fuel cell market and a 64% share of hybrids and plug-ins. By 2025, Toyota’s goal is to have 40% of new vehicle sales be electrified models, and by 2030 expects that to increase to nearly 70%.

Globally, Toyota hybrid vehicles sold have avoided an estimated 139 million tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) into the atmosphere. In the U.S., Toyota has avoided approximately 38 million tons of GHG. This achievement is the result of Toyota’s longstanding commitment to the environment and creating a net positive impact on the planet and society.

Between now and 2025, Toyota and Lexus models will have an electrified option globally. Toyota is also developing a dedicated BEV platform, e-TNGA, that offers flexibility for all drive configurations. These initiatives are further steps toward achieving the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, introduced in 2015, the most demanding environmental commitments Toyota has ever made.