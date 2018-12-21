Tractable Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Tractable has joined their organization as a corporate member. The company, founded in 2014 with offices in London, England, New York and San Francisco, focuses on using AI and computer vision for accident and disaster recovery and offers technology that can write estimates based on photo analysis without the need for an appraiser.

Braden Holstege, engagement manager at Tractable, said the company has a large focus on the auto collision space and was looking to identify the best ways to access and produce data related to estimates. They found out about CIECA while researching BMS and EMS standards.

“We joined CIECA as part of the company’s commitment to ensuring that our software is standards compliant, and in the interest of being a good partner to the broader ecosystem of insurers and collision repairers,” said Holstege. “We are looking forward to getting more involved with CIECA at both a business and a technical level.”

Holstege said all members of the auto collision ecosystem should be able to freely and easily share data with their partners.

“Standards that enable the free exchange of data are critical to our business, and beneficial for the industry as a whole,” he said.