Body Shop Business
News/CIECA
ago

Tractable Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Axalta and Philadelphia Eagles Celebrate STEM Education and Honor 2018 All-Pro Teachers

Martin Senour Paints Announces 2019 First Quarter Training Schedule

Tractable Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

BodyShop Business on Holiday

Matrix Automotive Finishes Releases New Mavericks of Color Calendar for 2019

Caliber Collision and Abra Auto Body Repair Announce Merger

Ford Releases Position Statement on Scanning

Ford to Launch New Ford Certified Collision Network

California Highway Patrol Maneuvers to Stop Speeding Tesla with Sleeping Driver

CARSTAR McLaren Lake Forest and CARSTAR McLaren Irvine Open in California

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Tractable has joined their organization as a corporate member. The company, founded in 2014 with offices in London, England, New York and San Francisco, focuses on using AI and computer vision for accident and disaster recovery and offers technology that can write estimates based on photo analysis without the need for an appraiser.

Braden Holstege, engagement manager at Tractable, said the company has a large focus on the auto collision space and was looking to identify the best ways to access and produce data related to estimates. They found out about CIECA while researching BMS and EMS standards.

“We joined CIECA as part of the company’s commitment to ensuring that our software is standards compliant, and in the interest of being a good partner to the broader ecosystem of insurers and collision repairers,” said Holstege. “We are looking forward to getting more involved with CIECA at both a business and a technical level.”

Holstege said all members of the auto collision ecosystem should be able to freely and easily share data with their partners.

“Standards that enable the free exchange of data are critical to our business, and beneficial for the industry as a whole,” he said.

Show Full Article