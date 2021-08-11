Trade Groups Push Access to OEM and Aftermarket Scan Tools

In a position statement to the automotive aftermarket, the Equipment and Tool Institute (ETI), Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) and Auto Care Association have taken a unified position on multi-brand scan tools in the aftermarket.

The position statement comes after significant commentary and debate surrounding use of multi-brand versus OEM scan tools. The memo concludes: “… Shops will be best-served to have both OEM and multi-brand tool accessibility, enabling shops to choose the most appropriate solution for each repair.” The position statement solidifies the three organizations’ position on practices and standards in common diagnostic processes and was produced after consultation with subject-matter experts in both OE scanning and multi-brand aftermarket tools. Co-signer ETI’s members have been licensing and incorporating OEM diagnostic data, service information and repair procedures into the development of millions of aftermarket scan tools used by both professional mechanical and collision repair customers for more than two decades. Much of this data is currently held by ETI in a secure, cloud-based repository.

“We are proud to work directly with Auto Care and AASA in the development of this critically important statement,” said Brian Plott, executive director of the Equipment and Tool Institute. “We have worked with OEM and aftermarket experts to develop our position, and we are confident in our stance.” Added AASA President and COO Paul McCarthy, “This position statement makes it clear to the industry that consumers and repair facilities are best-served when multi-brand scan tools are available. This is a significant statement to the automotive industry, underscored by the signatories of the three leading associations.” “We are thrilled to support the entire repair community to ensure they are able to meet the demands of today’s and tomorrow’s diagnostic and vehicle maintenance environment,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of Auto Care Association. “This position statement is a testament to our associations working in collaboration for the betterment of our industry.”

