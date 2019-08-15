Hunter Offers Training Workshop on Diagnosing Steering, Suspension Damage

Hunter Engineering has announced that it will be offering a training workshop on diagnosing damage to steering and suspension systems on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Hunter Engineering Regional Training Center in Washington, D.C. John Shewbridge of Shewbridge Automotive Training and Hunter Engineering Co. will lead the training.

The presentation will cover technical information about vehicle alignment and safety systems as well as how to integrate them more smoothly into a repair facility process. The workshop also will help attendees understand better equipment utilization, what to look for in diagnosis and how to categorize the data for documentation purposes.

The presentation is free for Chesapeake Automotive Business Association (CABA) and Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) members. Non-members of either association can attend for $49 per person. A reception and open house will start at 4:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 5 p.m. To register, call (410) 647-0505.

