 Transtar Acquires Pro Form Products

Transtar Holding Company has announced the acquisition of Pro Form Products, an automotive refinishing and repair products company headquartered in Ontario, Canada.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Transtar Holding Company, a portfolio of automotive aftermarket brands headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, with business units focused on parts distribution, cutting-edge ecommerce software, chemical mixing and more, has announced the acquisition of Pro Form Products, an automotive refinishing and repair products company headquartered in Ontario, Canada. This deal represents two well-known and highly regarded organizations partnering to build off mutual strengths and best serve U.S., Canadian and international customers’ refinish and detail product needs.

Pro Form will operate as a subsidiary of Transtar Autobody Technologies, a full-service provider of automotive repair, refinish and industrial coating products. Both companies are aligned under the Transtar Holding Company umbrella of businesses.

“We are proud to partner with Pro Form, not only for their breadth of quality products which complement our lines but also because their values-based culture matches our own,” said Neil Sethi, president and CEO of Transtar Holding Company. “This exciting deal will bring meaningful benefits to team members, customers and business partners.”

Added Transtar Autobody Technologies President Ben DePompei, “We are eager to combine our strengths, broaden our product portfolio and maximize the efficiencies and value of our joint supply chain and product development efforts. The entire team reflects our enthusiasm for creating excellent products and our commitment to serving customers.”

Jim Speck, current Pro Form leader, will join the senior leadership team of Transtar Autobody Technologies and report to President Ben DePompei.

“The entire Pro Form team is excited by the opportunities this partnership creates, and we’re looking forward to quickly introducing these benefits to customers and business partners,” said Speck.

