 Tsunami Announces Four New Products for 2023

Tsunami’s new products expand on the existing Pure Series Dryer line.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Tsunami Compressed Air Solutions has released four new products, adding more capacity and customization to their air dryers product line.

Tsunami’s new products expand on the existing Pure Series Dryer line and include the Pure-1, a 5 CFM dryer, the Pure-3, a 10 CFM dryer, the Pure-7, a 25 CFM dryer, and the Pure-30, a 120 CFM dryer. All of the dryers will also be available with pneumatic drains. These wide-range capacity products will provide more flexibility in the air dryers product line.

“This gives us the ability to scale up to meet the needs of diverse manufacturing and industrial point of use demands,” said Troy Robins, product portfolio manager. “The widened capacity range of the Pure Series dryers provides more flexibility to meet the needs of the industry.”

The new Tsunami products can be viewed in their respective product pages on their website.

