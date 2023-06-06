 Tsunami Introduces CORE Series Desiccant Dryer

Tsunami Introduces CORE Series Desiccant Dryer

This manual-change desiccant air dryer is available for pre-order with an August 2023 launch.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Tsunami has introduced the CORE Series Desiccant Dryer, the newest addition to its Air Dryers product line, designed to better serve the automotive and professional coatings industry.

This manual-change desiccant air dryer features a spring-loaded, cartridge-style desiccant canister that eliminates dusting and tunneling of the media. 

“This improves our flexibility to meet the needs of the automotive and professional coatings industry,” said Troy Robins, product manager for Tsunami. “The CORE Series dryers are easy to maintain, have quick installation, and the dual-layered desiccant media sets this dryer apart from others in the industry.”

For over 35 years, Tsunami Compressed Air Solutions, a division of Suburban Manufacturing Group, has set the industry standard for quality compressed air filtration and drying solutions. While the company strives to bring cutting-edge technology to the world of pneumatics, it continues to focus on the core principles that built the foundation of its successful business: quality, value and world-class customer service.

For more information, visit tsunami.us.com

