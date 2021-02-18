Two MSOs Commit to Assured Performance for OE Certification

Assured Performance announced that two leading national MSOs participating in their Certified Repair Provider Network, Joe Hudson’s Collision Center and Crash Champions, have committed to 100% of their locations becoming certified.

Click Here to Read More

As part of their overall commitment, these MSOs’ locations will feature a Collision Care service experience with the consumer option of receiving a fully documented “Certified Repair.”

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center has 119 locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

“Our decision to be 100% certified is an extension of our commitment to provide all of our customers with an excellent repair experience in a timely manner at every one of our locations, rather than only a select few,” said Cameron Dickson, COO of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center.

To ensure the integrity of their certification, the on-site inspection and internal auditing process is consistent with all repairers certified by Assured Performance. Each of their hundreds of locations are physically inspected using a patented geo-tracking app that electronically documents proof that they meet or exceed the highest industry standards. The app records images and even video to provide proof that the repairer possesses and employs the right tools, equipment, training and facility modifications necessary to repair technologically advanced vehicles. The equipment serial number and model information are matched to a list of equipment that meets the manufacturers’ specifications. Secondarily, all proof is scrutinized through multiple steps and approvals. All electronic proof is safeguarded and maintained online and is accessible by participating OEMs and other collaborative entities.