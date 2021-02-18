Two MSOs Commit to Assured Performance for OE Certification

Assured Performance announced that two leading national MSOs participating in their Certified Repair Provider Network, Joe Hudson’s Collision Center and Crash Champions, have committed to 100% of their locations becoming certified.
As part of their overall commitment, these MSOs’ locations will feature a Collision Care service experience with the consumer option of receiving a fully documented “Certified Repair.”
Joe Hudson’s Collision Center has 119 locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.
“Our decision to be 100% certified is an extension of our commitment to provide all of our customers with an excellent repair experience in a timely manner at every one of our locations, rather than only a select few,” said Cameron Dickson, COO of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center.
To ensure the integrity of their certification, the on-site inspection and internal auditing process is consistent with all repairers certified by Assured Performance. Each of their hundreds of locations are physically inspected using a patented geo-tracking app that electronically documents proof that they meet or exceed the highest industry standards. The app records images and even video to provide proof that the repairer possesses and employs the right tools, equipment, training and facility modifications necessary to repair technologically advanced vehicles. The equipment serial number and model information are matched to a list of equipment that meets the manufacturers’ specifications. Secondarily, all proof is scrutinized through multiple steps and approvals. All electronic proof is safeguarded and maintained online and is accessible by participating OEMs and other collaborative entities.
Crash Champions recently made the news with their merger with Pacific Elite Collision Centers in Southern California, as well as the acquisition of Orange County’s Fountain Valley Bodyworks’ two locations. Their growing footprint of 60 locations currently covers six states including Illinois, Ohio, Missouri, Wisconsin, Iowa and California. They have also set their strategy on 100% certified locations and offering their consumers a Certified Repair option.
“Manufacturer certifications have been the Crash Champions organization’s business focus over the last five years,” said Natalie Zajc, vice president of marketing. “As a company, we are dedicated to providing the safest repairs in the industry.”
Added Crash Champions CEO Matt Ebert, “Our goal is to provide our team with the best tooling, training and facilities so that every employee can maximize their true potential. As vehicle technology is changing rapidly, we remain laser-focused on recruiting and retain only the best employees that the industry has to offer.”
“These leading MSOs, Joe Hudson’s Collision Center and Crash Champions, are setting the standards by which all others will be measured,” said Scott Biggs, founder and chairman of the board of Assured Performance. “They are employing a powerful market strategy by leveraging our multi-OEM certification program and focusing on the highest quality repairs and customer satisfaction.”