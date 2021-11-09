Connect with us
U-POL Dolphin Speed Glaze & Rapid System Low-VOC Primer (VIDEO)

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, demonstrates U-POL's Dolphin Speed Glaze and Rapid System Low-VOC Primer.

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, demonstrates U-POL’s Dolphin Speed Glaze and Rapid System Low-VOC Primer. Dolphin Speed Glaze features a semi-flexible formula that dries and powders fast, and it cures in eight to 10 minutes and can be primed in as little as 15 minutes. The Rapid System Low-VOC Primer has a broad application range and is ideal for spot and multi-panel repair.

