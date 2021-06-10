U-POL Introduces Dolphin Speed Glaze

U-POL has introduced UP0654 Dolphin Speed Glaze, the latest in its premium line of Dolphin fillers, glazes and putties.
With proprietary snap cure technology, this advanced lightweight formula cures up to three times faster than standard glaze, saving shops time and money.
Dolphin Speed Glaze is perfect for minor imperfections like pinholes, scratches and stone chips, and dries exceptionally smooth and fine. Features include:
- Up to 3x faster curing (6 to 8 minutes at 68 F)
- Effortless sanding
- Ultra-fine finish
- Self-levelling
- Solvent impervious
- Excellent pinhole and scratch filling properties
For more information, visit u-pol.com.