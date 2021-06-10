U-POL Introduces RAPTOR Fiberglass Repair Kit

U-POL announced an easy-to-use RAPTOR Fiberglass Repair Kit that contains everything needed to repair holes, splits and cracks on vehicles and surfaces around the home.
The UP5050 RAPTOR Fiberglass Repair Kit forms a tough, fiberglass-reinforced plastic, which can be easily molded, permanently retains its shape and provides up to six square feet of coverage. Features include:
- Tough, lightweight and weatherproof
- Versatile – repair, construct or mold
- Ideal for repairing automotive, marine and home surfaces including RVs, ATVs, boats and hot tubs
- Excellent adhesion to metal, wood, fiberglass and brick
- Kit contents include: fiberglass resin; resin hardener; applicator brush; mixing cup; mixing sticks; fiberglass matting; and instruction guide
For more information, visit u-pol.com.