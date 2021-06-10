Connect with us

Products

U-POL Introduces RAPTOR Fiberglass Repair Kit

U-POL announced an easy-to-use RAPTOR Fiberglass Repair Kit that contains everything needed to repair holes, splits and cracks on vehicles and surfaces around the home.

Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

U-POL announced an easy-to-use RAPTOR Fiberglass Repair Kit that contains everything needed to repair holes, splits and cracks on vehicles and surfaces around the home.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

The UP5050 RAPTOR Fiberglass Repair Kit forms a tough, fiberglass-reinforced plastic, which can be easily molded, permanently retains its shape and provides up to six square feet of coverage. Features include:

  • Tough, lightweight and weatherproof
  • Versatile – repair, construct or mold
  • Ideal for repairing automotive, marine and home surfaces including RVs, ATVs, boats and hot tubs
  • Excellent adhesion to metal, wood, fiberglass and brick
  • Kit contents include: fiberglass resin; resin hardener; applicator brush; mixing cup; mixing sticks; fiberglass matting; and instruction guide

For more information, visit u-pol.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: Auto Magic Launches TruAdvantage Detailing System

Products: Milwaukee Expands PACKOUT System with New First Aid Kits

Products: Autel MaxiSYS MS909CV Commercial Vehicle Diagnostics Tablet

Products: Milwaukee Introduces One-Piece Carbide Hole Cutters

Advertisement

on

U-POL Introduces RAPTOR Fiberglass Repair Kit

on

U-POL Introduces Dolphin Speed Glaze

on

Eurovac Introduces Two-Man Explosion-Proof Portable Vacuum

on

PPG Introduces Waterborne Low-Gloss Clearcoat System
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: I-CAR RTS Portal Becomes Mainstay in Collision Industry

Products: U-POL Introduces RAPTOR Fiberglass Repair Kit

Products: U-POL Introduces Dolphin Speed Glaze

News: G&C Auto Body, Allstate and PPG Donate Three Recycled Rides to California Families

News: Babcox Media Launches New Contributor Portals
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Valspar Automotive

Valspar Automotive
Phone: (800) 845-2500
P.O. Box 1461, Minneapolis MN 55440
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Life beyond Sublets: In-Shop Scanning, Diagnostics & Calibrations Done Right

Sponsored Content

Traits of a Process Orientated Body Shop
Connect
BodyShop Business