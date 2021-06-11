Connect with us

U-POL Introduces White E-Coat

E-Coat #12 is a corrosion-resistant, color-matched coating that restores the original appearance and gloss of factory e-coat.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

U-POL has introduced white e-coat to its line of premium E-Coat #12 aerosols.

E-Coat #12 is a corrosion-resistant, color-matched coating that restores the original appearance and gloss of factory e-coat. Use E-Coat #12 on any e-coated panel, vehicle floor, engine bay, cross members, core supports and door skins. U-POL’s e-coat line of aerosols can be used as a DTM primer or as a single coating to match the OEM finish, and is compatible with most basecoats. Features include:

  • Passes a rigorous 100-hour salt spray resistance test
  • Combination of high-pigment density and wide fan provides 1-2 coat coverage
  • Apply directly to metal – no need for etch primer 20-30 minutes
  • Available in six most-demanded OEM colors – white, olive green, beige, light green, gray and black

For more information, visit u-pol.com.

