 U-POL Raptor High-Temperature Wheel Paint

U-POL's Raptor High-Temperature Wheel Paint is ideal for alloy, steel and aluminum wheels.
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Mark Thomas, North American training manager with U-POL, demonstrates U-POL’s Raptor High-Temperature Wheel Paint, which is ideal for alloy, steel and aluminum wheels and can withstand heat up to 250 degrees Fahrenheit.

AMN Drivetime

Mike Mohler: Being an Aftermarket Catalyst

For Mohler, it all began in Monroe, Louisiana, where he worked for his father, Ray.

By Emma Henderson
Published:

For Mike Mohler, it all began in Monroe, Louisiana, where he worked for his father, Ray. Throughout high school and college, he honed his skills at the family’s warehouse distribution center, mastering tasks like loading trucks, receiving stock, and managing the will-call counter.

Graduating from high school in 1984 and college in 1989, Mohler gained a thorough understanding of how a warehouse distributor operates. This foundational knowledge set the stage for his future success. After college, a pivotal moment came when he joined Federal-Mogul as a territory sales manager, covering a vast region that included East Texas, Northern Louisiana, Southeastern Oklahoma, and Southwestern Arkansas. This role involved calling on warehouse distributors, engine rebuilders, fleets and service dealers, providing him with a comprehensive view of the industry.

New BendPak Lift Comes with Eight Expandable Arms

Take a walk with Sean Price, director of sales operations at Bendpak, to see the demonstration of Bendpak’s Octoflex Series concept lift.

By Kyle Alexander
WATCH: Advancements in Lift Technology

The new BendPak Octoflex Series concept lift is a two-post lift with eight arms, making it easier to lift vehicles on a traditional two-post lift.

By Kyle Alexander
BendPak Introduces New Octa-Flex Lift: Inside Look

Susan Givens of AutoSuccess magazine speaks with BendPak’s Sean Price about the groundbreaking Octa-Flex Series concept two-post lift.

By Kyle Alexander
U-POL Raptor Product System, Pt. 3: Texture Replacement

You need to have a wide range of atomization when looking to produce very fine textures required for two-coat texture replacement.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Carlisle to Hold Spray Finish Technology Workshops

Carlisle Fluid Technologies — Binks, DeVilbiss, Ransburg, MS, BGK — and Owens Community College have teamed up to present a Spray Finishing Technology Workshop. 

By Jason Stahl
U-POL Raptor Product System, Pt. 2: Application Methods

The applications for the versatile Raptor Product System are many.

By Jason Stahl
U-POL Raptor Product System, Pt. 1: Introduction

Welcome to the Raptor Product System, a tough 2K system for bedliners or other exterior protection.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Cal Ganda’s Continental Journey: From Manufacturing to Aftermarket Leadership

As Head of Aftermarket Distribution at ContiTech Industrial Solutions Americas, Cal embodies servant leadership, prioritizing team success and customer-centricity.

By aftermarket News