U-POL Raptor High-Temperature Wheel Paint

For Mike Mohler, it all began in Monroe, Louisiana, where he worked for his father, Ray. Throughout high school and college, he honed his skills at the family’s warehouse distribution center, mastering tasks like loading trucks, receiving stock, and managing the will-call counter.

Graduating from high school in 1984 and college in 1989, Mohler gained a thorough understanding of how a warehouse distributor operates. This foundational knowledge set the stage for his future success. After college, a pivotal moment came when he joined Federal-Mogul as a territory sales manager, covering a vast region that included East Texas, Northern Louisiana, Southeastern Oklahoma, and Southwestern Arkansas. This role involved calling on warehouse distributors, engine rebuilders, fleets and service dealers, providing him with a comprehensive view of the industry.