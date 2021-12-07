News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Orange County Families
Video
U-POL System 20 Primers and Clearcoats, Part 2 (VIDEO)
Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses U-POL’s System 20 line of clearcoats.
Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses U-POL’s System 20 primers and clearcoats, which are available in both National Rule and low-VOC formulations and conveniently use the same set of hardeners. In this video, he focuses specifically on U-POL’s System 20 line of clearcoats. Part 2 of a 2-part series.
To watch part 1, click here.