Connect with us

News

U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Receives Recycled Ride

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

On Oct. 8, a deserving U.S. Marine Corps veteran experienced a life-changing event – the presentation of a vehicle to provide him reliable transportation to carry out his important mission of serving veterans and frontline workers in need. The vehicle presentation was made possible thanks to High-Velocity Autobody and car donor Hertz, along with the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides program.

Andrei Popow, a veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, was presented the vehicle, a 2019 Toyota Corolla, at High-Velocity Autobody in Inwood, N.Y.

“So much is happening in our world today and so much uncertainty,” said Kristle Bollans, director, Replacement Accounts for the Hertz Corporation. “Like so many people across the world, Andrei’s life was affected by COVID19. I, along with Hertz, are so grateful to be able to provide safe and reliable transportation to Andrei as he serves so many in need. He truly is an inspiration.”

Popow, a New York native, was working as a graphic artist prior to 9/11, then enlisted to serve his country after the tragedy. He had tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, and received numerous medals and commendations for his service. Upon returning home, he found many of his fellow soldiers suffering from pain and depression, and struggling with substance abuse and suicide. He used his GI Bill to enroll at NYU and study nonprofit organizational development, then founded Veterans Rebuilding Life to help veterans in need.

After losing his job to COVID-19 layoffs, Popow continued his work delivering PPE to essential workers, even though he didn’t have a vehicle and had to pay for a rental car. The gift of reliable transportation will allow him to expand his service to those in need and continue helping veterans rebuild their lives.

NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,500 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.

Additional partners in the presentation include Smithtown Toyota, Kemperle, R&J’s Auto Glass, Dent Shield and 1.800 Charity Cars.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: New Vehicle Registrations Show Record Share Levels for SUVs

News: AkzoNobel Named New Vendor of the Year by Advance Auto Parts

News: ASE Offers Entry-Level Certification

News: Vale Training Expands PDR Certification Program

Advertisement

on

U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Receives Recycled Ride

on

CREF, I-CAR Partner on Winter Virtual Golf Fundraiser

on

Training News

on

Consolidator Report
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Products: BendPak Redesigns MaxJax Portable Two-Post Lift

News: CREF, I-CAR Partner on Winter Virtual Golf Fundraiser

News: Training News

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

CRC Line - Car System & Mass King

CRC Line - Car System & Mass King
Phone: 508-757-0013
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS
Connect