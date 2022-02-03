U.S. Rep Bobby Rush Introduces REPAIR Act

The Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), Auto Care Association, CAR (Consumer Access to Repair) Coalition and Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) applaud United States Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) for introducing the “Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act.”

These automotive trade associations believe that this legislation, H.R. 6570, will ensure the preservation of consumer choice, a fair marketplace and the continued safe operation of the nation’s 288 million registered passenger and commercial motor vehicles, 70% of which are maintained by independent repair facilities. The REPAIR Act will accomplish this by: Preserving consumer access to high-quality and affordable vehicle repair by ensuring that vehicle owners and their repairers of choice have access to necessary repair and maintenance tools and data as vehicles continue to become more advanced.

Ensuring access to critical repair tools and information. All tools and equipment, wireless transmission of repair and diagnostic data, and access to on-board diagnostic and telematic systems needed to repair a vehicle must be made available to the independent repair industry.

Ensuring cybersecurity by allowing vehicle manufacturers to secure vehicle-generated data and requiring the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to develop standards for how vehicle generated data necessary for repair can be accessed securely.

Providing transparency for consumers by requiring vehicle owners be informed that they can choose where and how to get their vehicle repaired.

Creating a stakeholder advisory committee and providing them with the statutory authority to provide recommendations to the FTC on how to address emerging barriers to vehicle repair and maintenance.

Providing ongoing enforcement by establishing a process for consumers and independent repair facilities to file complaints with the FTC regarding alleged violations of the requirements in the bill and a requirement that the FTC act within five months of a claim. As vehicle technology continues to advance, new barriers to a competitive auto repair market are emerging. These

barriers, some believe, limit consumer choice in where to repair their motor vehicles and increase the cost to repair and maintain vehicles. The REPAIR Act will reduce these barriers, putting consumers’ interests first.

“Today is one of the most memorable and important days in the history of the aftermarket,” said Paul McCarthy, president and CEO of AASA. “The REPAIR Act will help guarantee consumers’ rights and the ability of the industry to ensure their vehicles operate safely. From the repair shop to the board room, this effort has been fueled by the people of the aftermarket, and we couldn’t be prouder of that alignment behind this important legislation. This effort supports principles of competition, consumer choice and safety that we believe will benefit the whole automotive industry in the long run. We look forward to working with Representative Rush and our industry colleagues towards passage of this critical legislation.”

Added Auto Care Association President and CEO Bill Hanvey, “Ensuring consumer choice while retaining a free and competitive market across the vehicle lifecycle is at the heart of this legislation. As personal transportation has become more essential than ever, we need to make sure that 288 million American motorists have access to affordable, safe and secure repairs for their vehicles. The tenets of this bill are principles-based, balanced and address concerns shared across the automotive industry. Passage of this bill will keep consumers at the wheel while preserving an industry that contributes 4.4 million U.S. jobs and 2% GDP.” “The CAR Coalition is proud to support the REPAIR Act,” said Justin Rzepka, executive director. “According to a recent YouGov poll, 93% of respondents agreed that they should have the right to choose where and by whom their

vehicle is repaired. The REPAIR Act will ensure consumers will have more, not fewer choices, when they need a repair shop. They will also have access to the data they need to make sure the repair is done safely. This is important, consumer-first legislation and we look forward to working with lawmakers and industry partners to pass it.”

“Free and fair competition is a core value in the United States,” said Daniel Ingber, vice president of Government and

Legal Affairs for SEMA. “Protecting a consumer’s personal choice when purchasing, servicing, repairing or modifying a motor vehicle is what the REPAIR Act will deliver. As technology continues to reshape the automotive landscape for vehicle safety, convenience and comfort, Congress needs to enact this important legislation. The REPAIR Act is essential to protecting access to vehicle systems, tools and information necessary for independent repair and modification services for millions of consumers.” “Americans should not be forced to bring their cars to more costly and inconvenient dealerships for repairs when

independent auto repair shops are often cheaper and far more accessible,” said Rep. Rush. “But as cars become more advanced, manufacturers are getting sole access to important vehicle data while independent repair shops are increasingly locked out. The status quo for auto repair is not tenable, and it is getting worse. If the monopoly on vehicle repair data continues, it would affect nearly 860,000 blue-collar workers and 274,000 service facilities.”

