UAF Accepting Scholarship Applications for 2022-2023

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) announced it is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2022-2023 school year on its Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website. Scholarships from UAF and more than 40 donor organizations are consolidated and easily accessible at AutomotiveScholarships.com .

“By completing a single application, students interested in careers in the automotive aftermarket industry will be considered for multiple scholarships for which they qualify,” said Danielle Sonnefeld, AAP, trustee and chair of the UAF scholarship committee. “In fact, this year over one in five winners received more than one scholarship. We recently awarded 427 scholarships totaling a record $706,250 for the current academic year and expect to award over 500 scholarships for the 2022-23 school year, so start your application now.”

Interested candidates may apply now through March 31, 2022. To be considered, applicants must be planning to attend a full-time program at an accredited two or four-year college or university, or an ASE/NATEF certified post-secondary automotive, collision or heavy-duty vocational program. In addition to technician training, qualified candidates may pursue other career paths including engineering, IT/cybersecurity, sales and marketing, supply chain, accounting, finance and others.