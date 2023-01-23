 UAF: Deadline for Automotive, Heavy-Duty Scholarships is March 31

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

UAF: Deadline for Automotive, Heavy-Duty Scholarships is March 31

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is reminding students that March 31 is the deadline to submit applications on their Aftermarket Scholarship Central websites.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) is reminding students that March 31 is the deadline to submit applications on their Aftermarket Scholarship Central websites at AutomotiveScholarships.com and HeavyDutyScholarships.com.

Related Articles

Interested parties can text their name and email address to (720) 903-2206 to receive information, reminders and updates about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation scholarship program.

Hundreds of scholarships, including scholarships for engineering, finance and IT/cybersecurity fields of study, will be awarded for the 2023-24 academic year to students enrolled in four-year and two-year colleges as well as ASE/NATEF certified automotive, collision and heavy-duty/diesel post-secondary programs. In 2022, 461 scholarships totaling $731,350 were awarded.

The foundation’s AutomotiveScholarships.com and HeavyDutyScholarships.com websites are streamlined, mobile-ready portals with easy navigation and a simplified online application process for students interested in careers in the motor vehicle aftermarket. By completing a single application online, students will be considered for multiple scholarships for which they are eligible. The websites allow applicants to view the details of all scholarships available and continue to update their application until the March 31 deadline.

“We encourage everyone, including aftermarket industry organizations and individuals, to share the websites and March 31 deadline with their friends, family and colleagues so interested students are aware and have plenty of time to apply,” said Mike Buzzard, AAP, chairman of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation scholarship committee.

A complete list of scholarships offered by UAF and affiliated industry organizations is featured on the websites with links to information outlining each organization’s scholarship details, eligibility requirements and awards. To be considered for as many scholarships as possible, UAF urges applicants to read the individual pages thoroughly to ensure they include the proper information required by each organization on their application.

To learn about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit UofA-Foundation.org.

You May Also Like

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Jan. 16.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii Purchases Island Fender

Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii, a family-owned company with more than 50 years in business, has announced the purchase of Island Fender in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Expands in Connecticut

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Videos of the Week

Video spotlight for the week of Jan. 16.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Hunter to Exhibit WinAlign Software Update at NADA 2023

Hunter will be exhibiting WinAlign 17.1’s new capabilities Jan. 27-29 at booth no. 1133 at NADA in Dallas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Offers Free Webinar on OE Collision Info Best Practices

ASE will be hosting a free webinar titled “Best Practices with OE Collision Information” on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BASF Releases Color Report for Automotive OEM Coatings

While white and black still win, chromatic colors gain market share around the globe.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

WyoTech’s $16M Expansion Brings Need for More Instructors

The school seeks new instructors to staff its new 90,000-square-foot expansion and accommodate its burgeoning student body.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Next Collision Cocktail Hour to be held Jan. 25

The next Collision Cocktail Hour, an after-hours Zoom call on collision industry issues, will be held Jan. 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Rare Vehicle Painted with BASF Paint Receives Award

A 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge convertible painted with Glasurit 55 Line won the Concourse Gold award at the Muscle Car And Corvette Nationals auto show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Announces New Officers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence has announced its officers for its 2023 board of directors.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers