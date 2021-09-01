Click Here to Read More

For the cost of a cup of coffee each month, individuals can “pour it forward” for the future of the automotive aftermarket. Funds raised through this ongoing support endeavor will help provide scholarships and educational opportunities for the next generation of industry professionals.

“The premise behind the UAF Coffee Club is to offer individuals an affordable and meaningful way to give back to our industry,” said Mike Buzzard, AAP, UAF trustee and chairman of the UAF Coffee Club subcommittee. “By donating as little as $5 per month, every member of the aftermarket can make a profound difference in the lives of students pursuing aftermarket careers. This small act will encourage talented, hardworking young people to enter our industry and help secure a bright future for the aftermarket.”