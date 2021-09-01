Connect with us

UAF Introduces New Donor Program

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) has introduced a unique new recurring donor program, the UAF Coffee Club.

For the cost of a cup of coffee each month, individuals can “pour it forward” for the future of the automotive aftermarket. Funds raised through this ongoing support endeavor will help provide scholarships and educational opportunities for the next generation of industry professionals.

“The premise behind the UAF Coffee Club is to offer individuals an affordable and meaningful way to give back to our industry,” said Mike Buzzard, AAP, UAF trustee and chairman of the UAF Coffee Club subcommittee. “By donating as little as $5 per month, every member of the aftermarket can make a profound difference in the lives of students pursuing aftermarket careers. This small act will encourage talented, hardworking young people to enter our industry and help secure a bright future for the aftermarket.”

In addition to the $5-per-month Americano level, the program features Cappuccino, Latte and Frappuccino levels of support. All those who donate by the start of the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) on Nov. 2 will be recognized as founding members of the Coffee Club.

Plans are underway to host a special event during AAPEX to thank UAF Coffee Club members and provide a venue for those in the early years of their careers to interact with industry veterans. This unique networking event will provide a springboard for new professional connections across the industry. Coffee Club founding members will be identified by an insignia pin.

To donate and join the club, visit UofA-Foundation.org/CoffeeClub, choose a level of recurring support and complete the form. All contributions are tax deductible to the extent provided by law.

