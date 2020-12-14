Connect with us

News

UAF Launches Updated AutomotiveScholarships.com

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) announced that it has launched a newly updated automotivescholarships.com where more than 40 aftermarket industry organizations are consolidated and more easily accessed at Automotive Aftermarket Scholarships Central, supported by UAF.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The centralized, mobile-ready website features improved functionality and enhanced navigation to ease the task of applying for scholarships by students interested in careers in the automotive aftermarket. By completing a single application on the new website, students will be considered for multiple scholarships for which they are eligible. Students can view details regarding all the scholarships available and continue to update their applications until the March 31, 2021 deadline.

“With the number of scholarships available, as well as the number of applicants, continuing to grow each year, the need to reorganize the scholarships in a one-stop portal with dynamic content and a streamlined application became more important,” said Danielle Sonnefeld, co-chair of the UAF scholarship committee. “Tailoring the website content to a student demographic and focusing on driving quality applications were key to the website redesign.”

In 2020 alone, more than $654,000 in scholarships to 471 students were awarded through the UAF scholarship program. Since the program began 20 years ago, more than 5,000 students have been awarded scholarships totaling over $5 million.

“This robust initiative was achieved thanks to the generous donation of time and talent by Dorman Products, a UAF Lifetime Trustee, and the leadership and vision of Danielle Sonnefeld,” said Bob Egan, chairman, University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “The application deadline is March 31. We ask that industry organizations share the new site with their colleagues and friends so interested candidates have plenty of time to apply.”

Advertisement

To apply, visit automotivescholarships.com. For information about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit UofA-Foundation.org.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Consolidators: Texas Collision Centers Officially Opens First Location

OEMs: Ford Collision Network Nears 100% I-CAR Gold Class

News: Axalta Releases 68th Global Automotive Color Popularity Report

News: Shops’ Opportunity to Grade Insurers Ends This Week

Advertisement

on

UAF Launches Updated AutomotiveScholarships.com

on

ASE Extends Certifications Expiring Dec. 31

on

CSN, Make-A-Wish Raise $95,000 with Online Auction

on

Fix Network World Appoints U.S. Vice President of Sales
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: ASE Extends Certifications Expiring Dec. 31

Technical: GMC Hummer EV: Scary or Exciting?

Video: VIDEO: The Future of ADAS

Consolidators: CSN, Make-A-Wish Raise $95,000 with Online Auction

Consolidators: Fix Network World Appoints U.S. Vice President of Sales
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

IMC Equipment

IMC Equipment
Contact: Britt BlackburnFax: 615-889-6773
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect