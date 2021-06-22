Uni-Select Appoints New President & COO of Canadian Automotive Group

In the last few years at Uni-Select, Gaudet has held multiple roles such as chief financial officer at FinishMaster and, more recently, she took on the position of vice president, Corporate Finance and has been acting as interim chief financial officer – Canadian Automotive Group (CAG).

Through her collaboration with several departments and her accomplishments on projects such as the performance improvement plan (PIP), of which she was a key part of the success in her previous position as CFO at FinishMaster in the U.S., Gaudet has developed an in-depth knowledge of the organization and an understanding of organizational transformations that is invaluable to the Canadian Automotive Group and its valued partners. The executive team is convinced that she is a dynamic leader who will support the company’s vision and ensure the success and growth of Uni-Select, Canadian Automotive Group and its partners.