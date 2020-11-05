Connect with us

Uni-Select Canada Appoints Doug Coates SVP/General Manager for Western Region

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Uni-Select Canada Inc. announced it has appointed Doug Coates senior vice president/general manager for the Western Region starting Dec. 1, 2020.

Doug Coates

Coates is the former CEO of Canada’s largest privately held automotive parts distributor and is a pillar in the industry.

“Doug will be a great addition to the team as he brings with him a wealth of market experience and store knowledge to support our corporate stores and Members partners,” said Brent Windom, president and CEO of Uni-Select Inc.

Additionally, in an effort to provide for greater in-market focus and to improve market harmonization efforts between our customers and members partners, Jason Best is appointed to a newly expanded role of senior vice president/general manager of the Eastern Region as Uni-Select will be transitioning to an East/West structure model.

“As with our most recent acquisition of Pièces d’Auto St-Jean two new stores, we are confident that today’s strategic organizational changes will continue to improve our focus and execution in order to pave the way to our continued success in the Canadian market.” stated Brent Windom.

Connect