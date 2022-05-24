 Uni-Select Canada, Colonial Group Announce New Strategic Agreement
Uni-Select Canada, Colonial Group Announce New Strategic Agreement

PPG OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter

Vehicle Wheel Alignment and Calibration

Does wheel alignment factor into ADAS and autonomous features?

Keeping Up with Vehicle Technology

Why it's important to keep with vehicle technology and training.

News

Uni-Select Canada, Colonial Group Announce New Strategic Agreement

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Uni-Select Canada Inc. announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Colonial Garage & Distributors Limited and its affiliated companies to join its Canadian network of independent members, a foundation of Uni-Select’s success for over 50 years.

The Colonial Group, a family-owned and operated business established almost 100 years ago, has grown to become the largest privately owned aftermarket auto parts supplier in Atlantic Canada, with 20 locations located in the provinces of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador. Colonial’s strong reputation in the market has been driven by the dedication of its over 150 employees focused on delivering outstanding customer service and support.

“With its extensive warehouse network and strong vendor relationships, Uni-Select offers us the scalability we have been missing to expand and grow our business to the next level,” said Douglas Squires, president of the Colonial Group. “We have been thoroughly impressed by the knowledge, professionalism and flexibility of Uni-Select’s senior leadership team. After being a shareholder in a competitive network of independent wholesalers for over 55 years, we are excited by the opportunities provided to our group of companies and look forward to a bright and exciting future.”

In the coming months, Colonial Group stores in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador will be converted to the Bumper to Bumper banner program, while also keeping their own identity and name, which are well known in the local market. The Uni-Select team and the Colonial Group family are looking forward to working together to ensure a successful launch.

“We are pleased to welcome Colonial, a family business, as a new independent member in the Atlantic region of Canada,” said Emilie Gaudet, president and chief operating officer, Canadian Automotive Group. “This new and very promising agreement with the Colonial Group, with whom we share the same values, will allow us to consolidate our presence in the Atlantic Provinces and complement our current members in the region.”

Added Uni-Select Inc. Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brian McManus, “This partnership with Colonial represents our first agreement with a major independent member in the last decade and represents our commitment to our strategy of building and strengthening relationships with our Canadian members.”

