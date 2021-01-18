Uni-Select Inc. announced the winners of its annual Canadian Automotive Group Awards for its top Canadian supply partners, which celebrate remarkable achievements, innovation and outstanding service. The award recipients were announced on the last day of Uni-Select’s AUTOXPO event, which was held virtually for the first time ever Jan. 15-17, 2021.

“Their efforts have helped us to collectively service the automotive aftermarket, ultimately providing products and support tools that enable our member partners and corporate stores to offer the necessary programs to support automotive service providers across the country,” said Jason Best, senior vice president, general manager east, Merchandising and Marketing, Uni–Select Canada.

The unprecedented times experienced during the past year and the challenges faced by customers and suppliers were mentioned, along with a special word to all supplier partners for their resilience.

“The aftermarket, as we know, is a resilient group and, as such, our supply base has remained engaged and focused on providing products and service solutions to find ways of ensuring consistent supply,” said Best. “We thank each and every supplier partner, their teams and leadership groups for the ongoing support over the past months.”

This year, Uni-Select honored Brake Parts Inc. LLC as the recipient of the Diamond Award, the highest recognition granted to a supplier partner that excelled in their ability to provide both national and private branded products throughout the Uni-Select Canadian network, at all levels of distribution, from its distribution centers to automotive service providers. Brake Parts Inc. LLC was also celebrated for supporting the network’s members and corporate stores to drive sales and offer quality product support.