Connect with us

News

Uni-Select Celebrates Canadian Supplier Award Winners

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Uni-Select Inc. announced the winners of its annual Canadian Automotive Group Awards for its top Canadian supply partners, which celebrate remarkable achievements, innovation and outstanding service. The award recipients were announced on the last day of Uni-Select’s AUTOXPO event, which was held virtually for the first time ever Jan. 15-17, 2021.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Their efforts have helped us to collectively service the automotive aftermarket, ultimately providing products and support tools that enable our member partners and corporate stores to offer the necessary programs to support automotive service providers across the country,” said Jason Best, senior vice president, general manager east, Merchandising and Marketing, Uni–Select Canada.

The unprecedented times experienced during the past year and the challenges faced by customers and suppliers were mentioned, along with a special word to all supplier partners for their resilience.

“The aftermarket, as we know, is a resilient group and, as such, our supply base has remained engaged and focused on providing products and service solutions to find ways of ensuring consistent supply,” said Best. “We thank each and every supplier partner, their teams and leadership groups for the ongoing support over the past months.”

This year, Uni-Select honored Brake Parts Inc. LLC as the recipient of the Diamond Award, the highest recognition granted to a supplier partner that excelled in their ability to provide both national and private branded products throughout the Uni-Select Canadian network, at all levels of distribution, from its distribution centers to automotive service providers. Brake Parts Inc. LLC was also celebrated for supporting the network’s members and corporate stores to drive sales and offer quality product support.

Advertisement

This 7th edition of Uni-Select’s Canadian Awards also recognized the superior performance, service and support of the winners in the following categories:

  • Golden Ally – Sales tools for independent jobbers and installers: Mevotech L.P. 
  • Golden Ally – Marketing campaign of the year: Grote Industries, Co.
  • Golden Ally – Training and technical support: Gates Canada Inc.
  • Tech-Savvy Award – Dorman Products, Inc.
  • Achiever – Automotive Parts: CDN Energy and Power Corp.
  • Achiever – Paint and Body Equipment: ITW Evercoat
  • Achiever – Tools and Equipment: Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Survey Says Number of U.S. Consumers Cancelled Auto Policies in 2020

Consolidators: Driven Brands Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Associations: Association News

News: WMABA Kicks Off 6th Annual Regional Labor Rate Survey

Advertisement

on

Uni-Select Celebrates Canadian Supplier Award Winners

on

ASE Announces New Officers, Board Members

on

NHTSA Announces Rule to Modernize Driverless Vehicle Safety Standards

on

I-CAR Offers Update on COVID-19 Relief Efforts
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: ASE Announces New Officers, Board Members

News: NHTSA Announces Rule to Modernize Driverless Vehicle Safety Standards

Shop Operations: Electric Vehicles: Karma is a *itch

News: I-CAR Offers Update on COVID-19 Relief Efforts

News: Uni-Select Celebrates Canadian Supplier Award Winners
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

The Eagle Guys

Phone: 916-459-6949
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect